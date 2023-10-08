Natural disasters | The number of victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan is increasing, more than 2,000 dead

The number of victims may still rise, as there are collapsed buildings in the earthquake area.

in Afghanistan more than 2,000 people have died in the earthquake that shook the country on Saturday, the country’s government said early on Sunday, according to the Reuters news agency.

According to confirmed information, at least 9,200 people have been injured, and at least 1,300 buildings have been destroyed or damaged.

The death toll may still rise, as people have been reported to be trapped in the ruins of collapsed houses and there have been many landslides in the area.

The earthquake occurred near the city of Herat in western Afghanistan. The magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3. The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks.