Natural disasters | The number of victims of the Christmas storm in the United States increased to 61

At least 39 people have died in the Erie County area of ​​western New York state.

of the United States according to the authorities, at least 61 people have died in the storm that raged on Christmas. Thirty-nine of the victims are from Erie County, which also includes the city of Buffalo in western New York state.

In the state of Ohio, nine people died in car accidents during the storm. In addition, there are victims of the storm in a few other states.

As the temperature rises, officials have been concerned about flooding from melting snow and ice, but it appears that flooding is not becoming significant.

“Fortunately, the flooding appears to be negligible,” said an Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz.

In addition, electricity has been restored to all residents of the county.

of Buffalo and along with Ohio, the storm caused cooler than expected temperatures in states such as Texas and Florida, leading to chaos at airports and tens of thousands of flights being delayed or canceled.

The worst affected by the storm is Southwest Airlines, which has had to cancel 15,000 flights due to the storm. The company said that the problems were partly due to its outdated scheduling software.

Southwest Airlines said that operations will slowly return to normal on Friday. During Thursday, Southwest Airlines had canceled Flightaware– website, more than 2,350 flights.