Natural disasters | The number of victims in Turkey and Syria exceeded 37,000

The rescue work in the earthquake area is turning into clearing, and it is believed that there are hardly any people left alive in the ruins.

in Turkey and the number of victims of the earthquake that happened in Syria a week ago has risen to more than 37,000, reports the Reuters news agency. According to data updated by Reuters on Monday just before four, 31,643 people have died in Turkey, around 5,700 in Syria.

A UN representative estimated on Sunday, when he visited the disaster area in Turkey, that the number of victims could increase to more than 50,000.

Early on Monday, February 6, two earthquakes occurred in southern Turkey with a magnitude of 7.8 and 7.6. The earthquakes were widely felt in Turkey as well as in neighboring Syria, and were the strongest in the region in a century. For example, the İzmit earthquake in Turkey in 1999 had a magnitude of 7.6. At that time, the earthquake led to the death of approximately 17,000 people.

The death toll after Monday’s earthquake is the worst in Turkey for hundreds of years.

The epicenter of Monday’s earthquake was located approximately 33 kilometers from the city of Gaziantep, and the depth was measured at just under 18 kilometers. The earthquake struck early on Monday, a little after four o’clock. In addition to Turkey and Syria, it was felt in Cyprus, Egypt, Israel, Palestine and Lebanon.

During the day, another strong earthquake was detected in Turkey a little further north of the original one.

Thousands of people have lost their homes since the earthquake. People slept in a mosque in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey on Monday.

of the UN has appealed to the international community to provide more aid to Syria, devastated by the civil war. There was also a great shortage of emergency aid in Turkey.

“Send as much as you possibly can, because there are millions of people here who need to be fed,” appealed the Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu.

For example, in the city of Kahramanmaraş, which was badly destroyed by the earthquake, 30,000 tents have been erected for those who lost their homes, while 48,000 people stayed in schools and around 11,500 in sports halls, the minister said.