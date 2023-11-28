Natural disasters | The number of flood victims in Kenya rose to well over two hundred

According to the Ministry of Interior, the situation is worst in Kenya’s four eastern provinces.

of Kenya the number of flood victims has almost doubled, officials said on Tuesday. At least 120 people have died and more than 89,000 people have had to leave their homes, said an official of the Ministry of the Interior Raymond Omollo in his statement.

Well over two hundred camps have been opened for those who left their homes.

According to Omollo, the situation is worst in Kenya’s four eastern provinces. In addition to this, ten other provinces are on standby due to floods.

Kenya and its Horn of Africa neighbors Somalia and Ethiopia have suffered from flash floods caused by torrential rains, which experts say are related to the El Nino weather phenomenon and climate change.