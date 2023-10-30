Natural disasters | The death toll from Hurricane Otis in Mexico is already close to 50

The loss of communication connections in the area has made it difficult to assess the extent of the damage.

Hurricane The death toll in Otis ravaged southern Mexico has already risen to almost fifty.

Otis, which made landfall on the Pacific coast of Mexico on Wednesday, has also caused extensive power, water and telephone outages.

The number of confirmed deaths in the region rose to 48 on Sunday. According to the authorities, over 30 people are still missing.

The loss of communication connections in the area has made it difficult to assess the extent of the damage. Connections have been restored in stages during the weekend.

Locals who survived the storm have blamed that the authorities’ actions to respond to the storm damage have not been sufficient.

World The Meteorological Organization (WMO) has described the hurricane as one of the fastest-growing tropical cyclones ever. As it neared the coast of Mexico, Otis rapidly intensified to the highest category on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, surprising officials.

Acapulco, which is popular with tourists and has about 780,000 inhabitants, had never seen a Category 5 hurricane before.

Help did not start arriving in the area until the weekend.

According to preliminary estimates, the damage caused by the storm is around 15 billion dollars.

According to the government, about 273,000 homes, 600 hotels and 120 hospitals were damaged, and Otis left behind the ruins of numerous restaurants and businesses.

Security forces were sent to the area in front of about 17,000 people after supermarkets were reported to have been looted.

In turn, the Mexican army and navy established an airlift to deliver humanitarian aid to the region.

The government has previously said that victims in need of specialized treatment will be transported to hospitals elsewhere in Mexico.