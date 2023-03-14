Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Natural disasters | The cyclone that circled the southern parts of Africa for the second time has already claimed 190 lives in Malawi

March 14, 2023
The storm that arrived in Malawi early Monday morning started in February in Australia.

in Malawi the number of victims caused by the strong cyclone has almost doubled during the day to 190, according to news agencies AFP and Reuters. On Monday, a little less than a hundred people were reported to have died in Malawi due to the cyclone.

The cyclone caused floods and landslides in the country of 20 million people, forcing 19,000 people to leave their homes. Rescue workers believe that the number of victims will still rise. There are reportedly 37 missing and nearly 600 injured.

About the name Freddy the cyclone is becoming one of the longest lasting storms in history. In addition, it is the strongest storm ever recorded in the Southern Hemisphere.

Cyclone Freddy was born in Australia at the beginning of February, from where it has passed through the Indian Ocean to the southeast coast of Africa. At the weekend, the cyclone swept through southern Africa for the second time in a few weeks.

Freddy reached Malawi early Monday morning after sweeping through Mozambique over the weekend. Four deaths have been reported in Mozambique over the weekend, but there may be more dead.

Before this, the cyclone has already claimed victims in Mozambique and Madagascar.

A woman crossed a stream caused by heavy rains in Malawi on Tuesday. Picture: Amos Gumulira/AFP

