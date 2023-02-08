Natural disasters | Terrain equal to the area of ​​Luxembourg destroyed in the wildfires in Chile

The temperature that fell at the weekend has started to rise again.

South America At least 26 people have died and more than 2,100 have been injured in wildfires raging in Chile.

In addition, more than 280,000 hectares of terrain have been destroyed in the fires, which is an area larger than the state of Luxembourg. At least 1,150 homes have been destroyed in the fires.

Wildfires are feared to start spreading again, as the temperature in Chile has started to rise. After a brief cooler spell over the weekend, the temperature has risen to 37 degrees, and according to forecasts, the temperature is expected to remain high until the end of the week.

The authorities fear that the fires will also spread to the metropolitan area of ​​the capital Santiago.

Fires around 5,600 rescuers, most of whom are volunteers, are putting out the fire. According to the authorities, the firefighters are primarily focused on putting out about 80 fires, while there are more than 300 fires in total.

A cloud of smoke from the fires has covered a large part of Chile, and the authorities have warned of the health hazards of the smoke cloud.

15 people have been arrested on suspicion of starting some of the fires.

The fires started during last week’s heat wave. Temperatures have risen up to 40 degrees.