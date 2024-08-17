Saturday, August 17, 2024
Natural disasters | Strong earthquake on the coast of Russia, tsunami warning issued

August 17, 2024
in World Europe
The magnitude of the earthquake off the Kamchatka Peninsula was 7.0.

Russian on the coast off the Kamchatka Peninsula, a strong earthquake occurred late Saturday evening, according to the US Geological Survey. The facility has issued a tsunami warning due to the earthquake.

According to the institution, the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.0.

The earthquake occurred approximately 90 kilometers from the coast.

