Natural disasters | Strong earthquake on the coast of Russia, tsunami warning issued

The magnitude of the earthquake off the Kamchatka Peninsula was 7.0.
Russian on the coast off the Kamchatka Peninsula, a strong earthquake occurred late Saturday evening, according to the US Geological Survey. The facility has issued a tsunami warning due to the earthquake.
According to the institution, the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.0.
The earthquake occurred approximately 90 kilometers from the coast.
