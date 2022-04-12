Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Natural disasters Severe drought plagues Chile: the country introduces an unprecedented plan to regulate water

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2022
in World Europe
Abroad|Natural disasters

The governor of the Santiago region said this is the first time the country will have to resort to possible water regulation due to climate change.

In South America Chile has been suffering from a severe drought for 12 years and is now implementing a plan to regulate water in the capital, Santiago. The news agencies Reuters and AFP, among others, reported on the matter.

“A city cannot live without water. In the 491-year history of Santiago, we are in an unprecedented situation where we have to prepare for a situation where not all residents have enough water, ”says the governor of the Santiago region. Claudio Orrego said at a news conference on Monday.

Continued drought has led to a significant drop in the water levels of the Mapocho and Maipo rivers. They rely on the water supply of millions of Chileans.

Unprecedented the so-called regulatory plan has four stages. The “green alert” emphasizes the need for water regulation and prioritizes groundwater use. The next steps are the “preventive early warning” and the “yellow alarm”, which regulate, among other things, the water pressure.

In the case of the “red warning”, the actual regulation of water will be introduced. Authorities have promised that water outages can last up to 24 hours at a time and will only affect one area of ​​the city at a time.

“This is the first time in history that a plan to regulate water needs to be put in place in Santiago because of the severity of climate change. It is important for residents to understand that climate change is here permanently. It’s not just a global thing, it affects locally, ”Claudio Orrego said.

It still depends on winter rainfall whether Chile will have to resort to water outages in Santiago.

