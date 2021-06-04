Natural disasters Research: Scotland was hit by a tsunami 8,200 years ago that could destroy even entire cities today

The destructive power of the current Storegga tsunami, which hit the shores of Scotland, was first investigated. New modeling may also signal a future threat.

Provided The Storegga tsunami would flood the Scottish coast today, the devastation for small and large cities would be enormous. This is evidenced by a new study published in the scientific journal Boreas, which was reported, for example The Guardian and Sky News.

The tsunami that struck about 8,200 years ago could now, according to modeling, destroy coastal areas and ports in the cities of Aberdeen, Inverness and Wick, for example, given today’s increased population density and elevated sea levels.

The Storegga tsunami is considered to be the biggest natural disaster in Britain in the last 11,000 years. It was caused by underwater landslides in the Norwegian Sea.

The new modeling, which was done by examining the soil carried by the tsunami, estimates that it has extended to an area of ​​600 shore kilometers.

Researchers according to the waves may have risen to a height of 30 meters and landed less than 30 kilometers inland. Today, for example, this could leave behind, for example, the completely destroyed Montrone of 12,000 inhabitants.

Today, Britain is no longer exposed to a similar threat from the Norwegian Sea, but volcanic eruptions predicted to occur in the Canary Islands, for example, could cause flooding in the country.

“These eruptions could cause a tsunami with similar consequences due to the material set in motion by the volcano. The modeling gives us a unique view of what the effects on the country were and may be in the future, ”the researcher of the report Mark Bateman commented according to The Guardian.