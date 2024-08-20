Natural disasters | Putin also wanted to be aware of the fate of the Caspian Sea – This is what the threatening scenario is all about

Natural disasters|The shrinking of the Caspian Sea affects not only nature, but also more than a hundred million people on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

Caspian Sea is the world’s largest lake or more precisely, the inland seabut despite its size, it also suffers from global warming.

It is shrinking, like the Russian president Vladimir Putin just heard during his visit to Azerbaijan, when the country’s president Ilham Aliyev brought up The poor condition of the Caspian Sea.

The level of the Caspian Sea has been falling since the mid-1990s. Its water continues to decrease and, according to one modelling, it can drop as much as 9–18 meters.

It portends an ecological and economic disaster. The shrinking of the Caspian Sea affects not only nature, but also more than a hundred million people on the shores of the Caspian Sea in Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

Explanation According to the researchers, the reason for the shrinking of the lake is clear.

The Caspian Sea has slowly evaporated because the average temperature in the area has risen about a degree since 1979. At the same time, water has not rained on the farm, nor have the rivers brought it.

Of course, the level of the Caspian Sea has risen and fallen over the centuries.

The sea level actually rose between 1979 and 1995. At that time, there was a lot of rain in the catchment area of ​​the Volga, the main tributary of the Caspian Sea, according to a US study Geophysical Review Letters – science journal in 2017.

However, since then, between 2005 and 2015, evaporation has increased and the water brought by the Volga and other rivers and rain has decreased.

Because of this, the water level has dropped several centimeters every year, such as Utrecht University research a few years ago estimated.

The previously mentioned US study, on the other hand, estimates that the surface has decreased by seven centimeters per year since the mid-1990s. The study was based on both for satellite data and for on-site measurements.

This is how the coastline has changed in 18 years in the US space administration’s NASA satellite images:

And not that’s all. The level of the Caspian Sea may drop by up to 9-18 meters by the end of the century, according to Utrecht University’s modeling, unless rains or water brought by rivers make up for the deficit. Second research from last year estimate an average of 8–14 meters.

If the water level really drops this much, the bottom of the Caspian Sea will begin to be exposed or completely dry in large areas in the north and southeast, as well as on the central and southern coasts.

The North Caspian Sea is the shallowest area, and in places the water depth has been fifteen meters. Of course, the whole Caspian Sea does not disappear in these models either, because its average depth is more than 180 meters and at its deepest, the bottom is more than a kilometer deep.

However, the total area of ​​the Caspian Sea may decrease by 23–34 percent by the end of the century.

The Volga, which meanders in the upper left corner of the picture, is a major water supplier of the Caspian Sea.

Sea level the effects of counting would be significant.

For example, a scientist and a geologist Frank Wesselingh urged already a few years ago, people were thinking about what a lowering of the sea level by a few meters would look like somewhere on the coast of Western Europe.

That alone would be a disaster for both fishing and container traffic and generally for all life on the North Sea coasts.

In the Caspian Sea, however, there is talk of a multiple lowering of the water level.