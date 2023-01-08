Natural disasters | Pakistan seeks billions in compensation to repair the extraordinary flood damage

On Monday, Pakistan and the UN will hold a conference to discuss who is responsible for the decline caused by the climate crisis.

On Monday we get a taste of whose shoulders it will fall to compensate for the damages caused by the climate crisis, when the leadership of flood-ravaged Pakistan arrives in Europe. Pakistan and the UN are organizing a big meeting in Geneva to seek support for Pakistan’s reconstruction.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers caused such violent floods in Pakistan in August-September 2022 that the UN Secretary General António Guterres has called what happened a “climate massacre”. The floods killed at least 1,700 people and about eight million people had to leave their homes, reports the Reuters news agency.

According to the news agency, the reconstruction of Pakistan is estimated to cost more than 16 billion dollars. Pakistan is ready to pay about half of the bill, but hopes that donors will support the other half, says the country’s UN ambassador in Geneva, Khalil Hashmi. In September, Guterres said the cost of flood damage had exceeded $30 billion, and in October Pakistani officials raised the estimate to $40 billion, says Bloomberg.

Question over whose responsibility it is to compensate for climate damage, has caused fierce debates over the years and has come up repeatedly at the UN’s annual climate meetings. In Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in November 2022, an agreement was finally reached to establish a new fund.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari Bhutto met flood-affected people in the city of Dadu on January 3.

The purpose of the fund is to compensate the damages and losses caused by the climate crisis to countries in a vulnerable position. However, many fundamental details remained unclear, starting with who puts money into the fund, or who in turn is entitled to receive its compensation.

Therefore, Monday’s meeting will show how other countries respond to the wishes of Pakistan, which is suffering from economic problems, in practice.

Organizers about 250 people are expected at the event. Among others, high-level government authorities, private donors and international financial institutions will arrive. According to Reuters, at least UN Guterres and the French president will speak at the conference Emmanuel Macron.

Pakistan’s delegation in Geneva is headed by the country’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharifwhich presents Pakistan’s recovery plan.

Additional funding is essential for Pakistan because the country is plagued by a crippling economic crisis in addition to flood damage. The depletion of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves threatens its ability to pay for energy and food imports, for example, and meet government debt obligations. The residents, on the other hand, have demonstrated due to high inflation.

Al Jazeera reported on Saturday that Pakistan is also looking for relief from its financial worries in Saudi Arabia, where the new commander of the Pakistani army, General Asim Munir made his first visit abroad.