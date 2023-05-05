Friday, May 5, 2023
Natural disasters | More than a hundred people died in the floods in the Democratic Republic of Congo

May 5, 2023
Foreign countries|Natural disasters

This week, in the neighboring country of Rwanda, it was also reported that around 130 people died as a result of the floods.

At least two hundred people have died as a result of floods and heavy rains in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is located in Central Africa, local authorities say.

The death tolls reported by the local authorities of the Etelä Kivu province in the eastern part of the country have varied between at least 100 and 150.

In December, more than 160 people died in the floods in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

