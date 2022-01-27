Natural disasters More than 70 dead in tropical storms and floods in Mozambique, Malawi and Madagascar

In Madagascar, more than 100,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to the devastation and floods caused by storm Ana.

Over 70 people have died in a tropical storm in Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi, according to AFP and broadcaster BBC

Tropical Storm Ana hit the island nation of Madagascar on Monday, killing at least 41 people. The storms and floods have forced more than 100,000 people to flee their homes, the country’s authorities say.

In the country’s capital, Antananarivo, school facilities have been converted into emergency accommodation for those who have left their homes.

A woman on the ruins of her ruined house in the village of Kanjedza in Malawi.

Also Mozambique and Malawi in East Africa were badly damaged by the storm.

In Malawi, at least 19 people are said to have died. Heavy rains and floods in southern Malawi in particular caused damage to the electricity grid and much of the country was without electricity for days.

The administration has declared a state of emergency due to a natural disaster. Authorities estimate thousands of people have been injured or forced to flee their homes.

In Mozambique, about 10,000 homes as well as several schools and hospitals are said to have been devastated by the storm. Rescue authorities say the storm has affected 20,000 people and 18 people are known to have died. The number of deaths may continue to rise.

Mozambique’s National Weather Service predicts a new storm will form in the Indian Ocean in the coming days. According to news agency AFP, East Africa could face up to six new cyclones before the end of the rainy season in March.