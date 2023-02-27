Natural disasters | More than 60 people died in floods and landslides in Brazil

According to the São Paulo state government, there are 64 dead, 18 of whom are children.

of Brazil More than 60 people have died in the floods and landslides that hit the southeastern part of the country a week ago, according to the country’s authorities. In addition, the search for one missing person is still ongoing.

According to the São Paulo state government, there are 64 dead, 18 of whom are children.

According to the authorities, the beach town of São Sebastião and its surrounding areas received the same amount of rain during the day on the second weekend as it usually rains on average throughout February. This is the highest daily rainfall ever recorded in Brazil.

More than 2,400 people were forced from their homes after heavy rains led to flash floods and landslides that swept through communities built on hillsides. They swept away homes, roads, clinics and other infrastructure.

Of Brazil’s approximately 215 million inhabitants, an estimated 9.5 million live in areas with a high risk of floods and landslides. Often these areas are so-called favela areas inhabited by the poor.

In recent years, Brazil has suffered from several natural disasters, which experts believe will only get worse with climate change.