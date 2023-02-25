Natural disasters | More than 50 people died in the floods and landslides in Brazil, around 30 are still missing

According to the authorities, in São Sebastião, it rained as much in a day as it usually rains in the whole of February.

of Brazil More than 50 people have died in last weekend’s floods and landslides in the southeastern part, the country’s authorities say.

According to the São Paulo state government, at least 54 people have died, including 15 children. In addition, around 30 people are still missing.

Rescue and search operations are still continuing in the devastated area, where around 4,000 people have had to leave their homes.

According to the authorities, the beach town of São Sebastião and its surrounding areas received the same amount of rain during the day last weekend as the area normally receives on average throughout February. This is the highest daily rainfall ever recorded in Brazil.

Of Brazil’s approximately 215 million inhabitants, an estimated 9.5 million live in an area with a high risk of floods and landslides. Often these areas are so-called favela areas inhabited by the poor.

In recent years, Brazil has suffered from several weather disasters that have caused fatalities. According to experts, climate change is likely to make catastrophic weather events worse.