Thursday, September 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Natural disasters | More than 30 people died as a result of the strong cyclone that hit Brazil

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Natural disasters | More than 30 people died as a result of the strong cyclone that hit Brazil

Floods and landslides have swept away houses and covered them in muddy water.

to Brazil at least 36 people have died in the heavy rains and floods caused by the cyclone that hit, local authorities say.

Bad weather is still expected in the country’s southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul. The storm started ravaging the state already on Monday.

Floods and landslides have swept away houses and covered them in muddy water. According to the authorities, at least 5,300 people have had to leave their homes.

Destroyed houses in an aerial view in Muçum, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on Wednesday. Picture: DIEGO VARA / Reuters

#Natural #disasters #people #died #result #strong #cyclone #hit #Brazil

See also  Editorial | The people support the nurses' salary demands, in principle
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Professor claims that September 7 was built in an elitist way

Professor claims that September 7 was built in an elitist way

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result