Natural disasters | More than 30 people died as a result of the strong cyclone that hit Brazil

to Brazil at least 36 people have died in the heavy rains and floods caused by the cyclone that hit, local authorities say.

Bad weather is still expected in the country’s southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul. The storm started ravaging the state already on Monday.

Floods and landslides have swept away houses and covered them in muddy water. According to the authorities, at least 5,300 people have had to leave their homes.