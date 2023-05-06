Natural disasters | More than 200 people died in the Congo floods

In addition, about a hundred people are missing.

Congo more than 200 people have died in the democratic republic as a result of heavy rains and floods, local authorities said. In addition, about a hundred people are missing.

Reports of the death toll have varied, and the AFP news agency has not independently obtained a confirmed death toll. According to the authorities, it is still impossible to estimate the final death toll and the amount of material damage.

Heavy rains and floods have devastated the Etelä Kivu province in the eastern part of the country. Earlier in the week in neighboring Rwanda, it was reported that around 130 people had died as a result of the floods.

In Central Africa, heavy rains regularly cause floods and landslides, but according to experts, extreme weather events are occurring more and more frequently in Africa due to climate change.