Natural disasters | Many people died in landslides in Peru

in South America In Peru, at least 15 people have died in landslides that hit the southern part of the country, local authorities say.

In addition, 20 people have been injured and two are missing. The authorities warn that the number of victims may still rise. Mud and rockslides started in the area on Sunday as a result of heavy rains.

Four villages in an area called Nicolas Valcarcel suffered the worst damage. Miners working in the hills near the villages were likely to be swept away by the landslides, Arequipa’s governor said Rohel Sanchez on the Canal N television channel.

According to Sanchez, around 12,000 people in Arequipa have had to suffer due to landslides, for example when they damage people’s homes. The regional authorities have asked the country’s government to declare a state of emergency in the region.