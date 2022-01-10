Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Natural disasters In the United States, natural disasters killed the most people in a decade last year

January 10, 2022
Abroad|Natural disasters

A total of 688 people were killed last year, more than twice as many as the second year, when the death toll was 262.

About 700 people were killed in natural disasters in the U.S. last year, the Federal Weather Service (NOAA) said Monday. The number is the largest since 2011.

Union of Concerned Scientists Climate and Energy Officer Rachel Cleetus recalled that natural disasters do not treat people equally.

“Communities of color, communities with low incomes, and communities that have experienced multiple disasters often suffer the most from the effects of disasters,” he said.

According to NOAA statistics, last year was the fourth warmest in the United States in nearly 130-year statistical history.

