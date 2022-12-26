Natural disasters | In the Philippines, tens of thousands fled their homes due to floods

Two people have died in floods caused by heavy rains.

In the Philippines Christmas Day floods have forced nearly 46,000 people to evacuate their homes, officials say.

Two people have died and nine are missing after heavy rains led to flooding in the southern parts of the country. Two deaths were reported in the town of Jimenez.

Bad weather hit the disaster-prone country of 110 million people just as people were starting their Christmas vacation. The natural disaster silenced the celebration of the most important holiday of the year in the predominantly Catholic country.

Rescue worker said the water rose chest-high in some areas but that the rains had eased today. He commented on the matter by telephone to the news agency AFP from the city of Gingoog, where 33,000 people were evacuated.

The coast guard said that they saved more than twenty families when the flood was at its worst. Photos released by the Coast Guard show orange-clad rescuers carrying toddlers rescued from their homes in waist-deep water.

The Coast Guard also said that strong winds and large waves sank the fishing vessel on Christmas Day. Two crew members died and six were rescued.

The Philippines has been classified as one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Scientists have warned that storms will become more intense as the Earth warms.