Natural disasters | In Madagascar, tens of thousands are homeless after the cyclone

More than 20 people have died and tens of thousands have been left homeless.

Madagascar in the island nation on the east coast of Africa, more than 20 people have died and tens of thousands have been left homeless after Cyclone Cheneso ravaged the country for the second week. In addition, more than 20 people are still missing, the authorities said on Sunday.

Tropical storm Cheneso hit the northern parts of Madagascar a week and a half ago, bringing with it strong winds and rains that caused flooding. Sometimes the storm intensified into a cyclone. On its way first to the southwest and then to the southeast, the cyclone damaged houses and cut roads, among other things. At its strongest, Cheneso’s wind gusts blew at a speed of more than 45 meters per second.

According to the authorities, more than 80,000 people have been affected by the cyclone in one way or another. Almost 40,000 people have had to leave their homes.

Cheneso is the first tropical storm of the current cyclone season to hit Madagascar. The cyclone season in southern Africa typically lasts from November to April.