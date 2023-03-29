Wednesday, March 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Natural disasters | In Ecuador, hope is fading that those lost in the landslide will be found alive

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Natural disasters | In Ecuador, hope is fading that those lost in the landslide will be found alive

Foreign countries|Natural disasters

In the southern part of the country, heavy rains triggered a devastating landslide on Sunday.

South America In Ecuador, the rescue operation to find more than 70 people missing in the landslide continues, but the hope of finding survivors is fading.

In the southern part of the country, heavy rains triggered a devastating landslide on Sunday, which buried dozens of homes in the village of Alaus.

The rescuers, who are working feverishly, try to dig out the buried homes even with their bare hands, but due to the huge amount of soil, the job has been described as difficult.

At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the landslide. In addition, 30 people have been injured.

A frantic search is underway for those missing in the wake of the landslide. Picture: KAREN TORO / Reuters

#Natural #disasters #Ecuador #hope #fading #lost #landslide #alive

See also  Exercise | Badly chosen sports bras can ruin the whole workout - Experts tell you how to choose the best bras for you
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Relatives of victims of police violence demand justice – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Relatives of victims of police violence demand justice - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result