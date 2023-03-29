Natural disasters | In Ecuador, hope is fading that those lost in the landslide will be found alive

In the southern part of the country, heavy rains triggered a devastating landslide on Sunday.

South America In Ecuador, the rescue operation to find more than 70 people missing in the landslide continues, but the hope of finding survivors is fading.

In the southern part of the country, heavy rains triggered a devastating landslide on Sunday, which buried dozens of homes in the village of Alaus.

The rescuers, who are working feverishly, try to dig out the buried homes even with their bare hands, but due to the huge amount of soil, the job has been described as difficult.

At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the landslide. In addition, 30 people have been injured.