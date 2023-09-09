Natural disasters | In Brazil, almost 50 people are missing in the wake of the cyclone

Almost a thousand rescue workers and a dozen helicopters have participated in the rescue operation.

in Brazil almost 50 people are missing after the heavy rains and floods caused by the cyclone that raged in the southern part of the country, local rescue authorities say.

The cyclone hit the country’s southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul earlier this week, killing at least 41 people. Rescue authorities are still searching for at least 46 missing people.

The storm is the deadliest weather disaster in the state’s history.

In total, it affected more than 70 cities and the lives of more than 52,000 people, the authorities say.