Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Natural disasters | Floods and landslides caused the death of more than 40 people in Haiti

June 6, 2023
Natural disasters | Floods and landslides caused the death of more than 40 people in Haiti

Foreign countries|Natural disasters

Around 13,400 people have had to leave their homes.

in Haiti at least 42 people have died due to floods and landslides caused by heavy rains, authorities say. In addition, 11 people are missing.

The floods have caused extensive damage across the country, destroying hundreds of buildings and roads. There is a shortage of food and drinking water in some places.

“Even though it’s not a hurricane or a tropical storm, the amount of damage is still considerable,” said the UN humanitarian coordinator for Haiti Jean-Martin Bauer.

The extensive damage will weaken Haiti’s ability to respond to the upcoming hurricane season. Even before the floods, almost half of Haiti’s population was in need of humanitarian aid. About 11.5 million people live in the Caribbean country of Haiti.

