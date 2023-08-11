Natural disasters | Extreme weather phenomena are testing China – 78 people died in heavy rains

During the summer, China has suffered from several extreme weather phenomena, such as floods, heavy rains and record heat.

China has faced an exceptionally wide range of extreme weather phenomena during the past summer, from record heat to record rain.

According to the local authorities, 78 people have died as a result of heavy rains, reports news agency AFP. At the same time, the next storm front is already expected in China.

Typhoon Doksuri, which arrived in China two weeks ago, brought with it heavy rains, which have caused floods especially in northern China.

78 fatalities among them are 29 people who died in floods in Hebei province. In the capital, Beijing, there are 33 dead, including two rescue workers. In the northeastern province of Jilin, at least 12 people have died in heavy rains, in addition to which the neighboring province of Liaoning has announced that two people have died.

During the last month, hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated in China due to weather conditions. For example, the Baoding area near Beijing was evacuated at least 600,000 people.

Rescue workers on a flooded street in Baoding on August 2.

Rescue operations are still ongoing in some parts of the country, as several people are still missing.

China’s state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday that a new flood control team has been sent to Liaoning province, for example. According to the news agency, “the local flood situation is still serious”.

However, the Chinese do not get a long break from extremism. A new storm front is expected for the weekend, which is estimated to cause more floods.

A satellite image of Typhoon Kahnum, which is expected to weaken into a storm and make landfall in China over the weekend.

Expiring during the summer, numerous extreme weather phenomena have tested China and local authorities have warned citizens of natural disasters.

Before the floods and heavy rains brought by Typhoon Doksuri, western China was sweltering in inhuman heat when the village of Sanboa in Xinjiang province was measured in July the country’s new heat record.

The temperature rose to 52.2 degrees Celsius in Sanboa. In addition, a measurement result was obtained in Xinjiang, according to which the surface temperature rose to 80 degrees.

July at the end, China was ravaged by the heavy rains and stormy winds of Typhoon Doksuri.

in the Beijing area millions of people were advised to stay at home due to the storm, numerous traffic connections had to be cut off due to heavy rains and at least the regions of Beijing and Hebei were given the highest level of rain warnings.

A clothing store owner mopped up flood waters from his shop in Hebei province on Monday.

As the typhoon progressed, more than a hundred thousand people had to be evacuated to the northern parts of the country a state of emergency was declared. Some areas suffered greatly as a result of the damage caused by the floods water shortages and power outages.

At the end of July, a record-breaking 355 millimeters of water rained in a few days in the Beijing area, which, according to the regional weather service, is more than for the last 140 years.

The beginning of August Chinese officials saidthat of the deaths and disappearances recorded during July, 147 were due to natural disasters, floods or major geological accidents.