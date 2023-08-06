Natural disasters | Earthquake and record heavy rains ravage China

At least four people had died as a result of the heavy rains that moved to northeastern China.

China’s the eastern part was shaken on Sunday by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

At least twenty people have been injured due to the earthquake, the state television channel CCTV reported on Sunday based on local authority sources.

In addition, more than 120 buildings were reported to have collapsed in the quake, which was followed by more than 50 aftershocks.

According to CCTV, only certain old and uninhabited buildings had collapsed. The water and communication infrastructure was said to be functioning normally in the earthquake area. However, train services were suspended on Sunday morning.

Emergency situations the Ministry of Administration sent a team to Shandong province to lead rescue efforts, state news agency Xinhua reported.

According to the Geological Survey Center USGS, the earth shook south of the city of Dezhou in Shandong Province at a depth of about ten kilometers. The earthquake was also felt in the big cities of Beijing and Shanghai.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in China, but they rarely strike the eastern part of the country. The majority of China’s population lives in the east, and a large part of the country’s big cities are also located in the region.

in Northeast China at least six people have died and four are missing after heavy rains hit the area, Xinhua reported.

The casualties were reported from the city of Shulan in Jilin province, near the border with North Korea. According to Xinhua, the heavy rains in the region had “basically ended” on Sunday.

According to the news agency, almost 19,000 people were evacuated from the area.

China has been suffering from record heavy rains since the Doksuri storm hit China about a week ago. Last week, the heaviest amount of rain in the country’s 140-year measurement history was measured.

China said on Friday that natural disasters had caused 147 deaths or disappearances last month.