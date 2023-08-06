Natural disasters | At least ten people were injured in the earthquake in China

The epicenter was about 26 kilometers from the city of Dezhou at a depth of about ten kilometers.

in China at least ten people have been injured in the earthquake that happened early in the morning local time, news agency AFP reports.

“The tremor was really strong … during the earthquake, my head was shaking on the pillow, I thought I was having a nightmare,” said one user on social media Weibo.

The US Geological Survey estimates that the earthquake will cause extensive damage.

Officials in Shandong province estimated that at least 74 buildings had collapsed due to the quake, according to state broadcaster CCTV. People have reported that they felt tremors even hundreds of kilometers away in the cities of Beijing and Shanghai, for example.