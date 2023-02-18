Natural disasters | At least nine people died in the New Zealand cyclone

Authorities are also searching for thousands of missing people.

On Sunday The death toll from the cyclone that hit New Zealand has risen to nine, reports news agency Reuters.

The authorities are also looking for thousands of missing people. Based on reports from relatives and friends, there are almost 5,000 missing people.

Prime minister Chris Hipkins said that Cyclone Gabrielle was New Zealand’s biggest natural disaster in a hundred years. He further warned that the death toll could rise as authorities get to isolated areas.

Electricity connections are still cut to about 62,000 properties. About 2,000 people were in evacuation centers in the Hawke’s Bay region, and up to a thousand people were beyond the reach of emergency services.

The cyclone destroyed, among other things, farms, bridges, homes and took farm animals with it.