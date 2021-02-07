Natural disasters At least a hundred people feared after the collapse of the Himalayan glacier in northern India

Houses have been left under a flood wave.

At least 100-150 people are feared dead in India after a glacier collapsed on Sunday, Reuters reports. Times of India According to the newspaper, more than 150 people are missing.

According to Reuters, part of the Himalayan glacier broke and collided with a dam. The result was a flood which, according to images from the area, buried houses, among other things.

India placed some of its northern regions on alert.

Water has risen in the Alaknanda River, where water is falling from a glacier, and people have been evacuated from the area. The evacuation area is located in the state of Uttarakhand.

According to the Times of India, the water level of the Alaknanda River has risen by a meter, but the flow into the river is gradually declining. According to the newspaper, the Rishiganga River is also flooded.

An eyewitness interviewed by Reuters said he saw dust, rock and water fall down an avalanche into the river valley.

“It came very quickly, there was no time to alert anyone,” he said Sanjay Singh Rana Reuters by phone.