Natural disasters | At least 44 people have died in floods and landslides in Brazil over the weekend

The rains are expected to continue in the area, and tourists trying to get out of the area have paid thousands of euros for a helicopter ride at worst.

in Brazil At least 44 people have been killed in floods and landslides caused by heavy rains that ravaged the state of São Paulo over the weekend. In addition, dozens are still missing.

One of the worst affected areas is the popular beach resort of São Sebastião. Around 680 millimeters of rain fell in the city during the day, which under normal circumstances corresponds to more than two months’ worth of rain.

According to the state administration, the weekend rains were record-breaking. According to Inmet, the Brazilian Meteorological Institute, the rains will continue in the region this week.

of São Paulo according to the governor’s office, search and rescue operations continue unabated in the area where landslides have destroyed unstable buildings built on hillsides.

Humid weather conditions have made it difficult for rescue operations, which have involved a thousand rescuers supported by 50 vehicles, 14 helicopters and 53 engineering teams.

“We don’t know where the death toll will end up,” the state’s governor Tarcisio de Freitas told news agency AFP after arriving at the disaster area by helicopter.

Officially, 38 people have been reported missing, which the governor says will likely bring the death toll closer to 70.

According to the authorities, more than 1,700 people have been temporarily evacuated from their homes and at least 760 have lost their homes.

25 people have been hospitalized, including six children. The condition of seven requiring hospital treatment is serious.

The São Sebastião authorities have set up a tent for a joint memorial service for the victims.

Many the roads are still blocked by rocks and mud. Some vacationers in the area have been evacuated by boat, and heavy helicopter traffic has continued both to and from the areas worst affected by the rains.

Authorities have urged tourists to leave the coastal areas, and Brazilian media have reported that some tourists have paid the equivalent of around 5,500 euros to get a helicopter ride out of the area.

“There was no possibility of going anywhere,” said Gabriel Bonavideswho was spending his vacation in a rented house with his friends when heavy rains hit the area.

“We left the car there and had to return by boat,” the 19-year-old student told AFP.

In nearby Juquehy, the rains caused fresh landslides early on Tuesday. According to the authorities, around 80 people had to flee their homes, but no casualties have been reported.

An estimated 9.5 million of Brazil’s 215 million inhabitants live in areas at high risk of floods and landslides. Often the inhabitants of these areas live in poor favelas.