Natural disasters | At least 27 people have been confirmed dead in a landslide in Ecuador

South America The confirmed death toll from the landslide in Ecuador has risen to 27 people, officials say. Dozens of people are still missing after the natural disaster that happened almost a week ago.

A landslide triggered by heavy rains last Sunday buried part of the village of Alaus in southern Ecuador. The disaster site is located approximately 300 kilometers south of the country’s capital, Quito.

More than 160 homes were destroyed or damaged. Rescuers digging through the ruins continue to search for the missing. President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso has promised that rescue operations will continue as long as necessary.

For the same an earthquake also hit the region a week earlier, killing 15 people.

Due to months of heavy rains, the government has declared a two-month state of emergency in more than half of Ecuador’s provinces.