Natural disasters | At least 26 people have died in a flash flood in Afghanistan

Flash floods occur regularly during the rainy season in Afghanistan, which is located on the western edge of the Asian monsoon region.

Afghanistan in the central parts, at least 26 people have died and up to 40 are missing as a result of a sudden flood caused by heavy rain, official sources say.

Spokesperson for the country’s government Zabihullah Mujahidin emergency aid will be delivered to the disaster area in Vardak province.

Spokesperson for the State Disaster Management Ministry Shafiullah Rahimi said that since Friday, 31 people have died in the floods nationwide. In addition, there has been extensive damage to real estate and farmland.

