Natural disasters | At least 25 people have already died in the storms in Brazil

March 24, 2024
Natural disasters | At least 25 people have already died in the storms in Brazil

It is feared that the number of victims will rise as the rescue work progresses.

in Brazil the number of victims of severe storms has risen to at least 25 people. The storms hit the hardest in the states of Espírito Santo and Rio de Janeiro.

In Espírito Santo, the death toll rose from four to 17 people on Sunday, as the authorities' rescue and search efforts continued. According to state officials, at least 5,200 people have been evacuated from their homes.

Espírito Santo governor Renato Casagrande described the situation as still chaotic, although the receding flood waters have enabled more extensive rescue work.

In the state of Rio de Janeiro, on the other hand, at least eight people have died so far.

It is feared that the number of victims will still rise, as the authorities have not yet reached some of the most remote areas.

A dog peered through the window of a flooded home in the municipality of Duque de Caxias in the Rio de Janeiro metropolitan area on Sunday. Picture: Pablo Porciuncula / AFP

