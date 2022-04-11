Natural disasters At least 24 people have died in floods and landslides in the Philippines

More than 13,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

11.4. 18:49

At least 24 people have died in floods and landslides in the central and southern parts of the Philippines, according to AFP news agency.

The floods were caused by heavy rainfall caused by a tropical storm. More than 13,000 people have been forced to flee their homes and flee to emergency accommodation.

According to local authorities, as a result of the natural disaster, houses have been buried in the mud, fields flooded, roads have been cut off and electricity supply has been disrupted in many places.

The most devastation has taken place in the province of Leyte, where 21 people have died. Three people have died on the southern main island of Mindano, authorities say.

Under the name Megi The tropical storm is the first such severe storm in the Philippines this year. At the end of last year, a typhoon that struck the earth killed 400 people and hundreds of thousands lost their homes.

The island nation of the Philippines is particularly vulnerable to hurricanes, and scientists have warned that climate change will further increase the number of severe storms in the region.