Natural disasters | At least 12 people killed in storms in Brazil

According to President Lula, thousands have lost their homes.

in Brazil at least 12 people have died in violent storms in the southeastern parts of the country.

The storms have been heaviest in the mountains of the state of Rio de Janeiro. According to the authorities, at least eight people have died in the state. In addition, in the state of Espírito Santo, at least four people have died and seven are still missing.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wrote In the X message service, that thousands of people have lost their homes. According to the president, tragedies like storms will intensify with climate change.