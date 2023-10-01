The Region of Murcia has shown throughout its history a clear propensity towards natural disasters. To verify this, it is enough to consult the chronology of floods in the Segura basin that appears on the website of the Hydrographic Confederation, which lists dozens of floods and floods, some as deadly as that of San Calixto, on October 14. of 1651, which left behind more than a thousand dead.

So far this century, natural disasters, which have not ceased to punish the Region, have been joined by traffic and railway accidents to increase the list of tragedies with a high cost in human lives.

The fire in the nightclubs in the Atalayas area, in Murcia, which broke out in the early hours of last Sunday and caused thirteen deaths, is one of the bloodiest incidents suffered by the Region in the 23 years of the 21st century.

In this period, the worst of all catastrophes took place near the Albacete town of Chinchilla, when the Talgo coming from Madrid and bound for Murcia and Cartagena collided with a freight vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction on the same road.

January 3, 2001

A van in which 14 Ecuadorian workers were traveling is hit by a train in Lorca. Twelve dead

June 3, 2003

The collision of two trains on the outskirts of Chinchilla leaves 19 victims, nine of them from the Region.

May 11, 2011

An earthquake in Lorca causes nine deaths.

September 28, 2012

The San Wenceslado flood leaves a toll of five dead in Lorca and Puerto Lumbreras.

November 8, 2014

Fourteen dead in the accident in Cieza of a bus heading to Bullas.

October 1, 2023

The fire in the Las Atalayas nightclub area, in Murcia, claims the lives of thirteen people.

The violence of the collision caused the derailment of both trains and the burning of several cars. Nineteen people lost their lives, nine of them from the Region of Murcia, and 65 more suffered injuries of various degrees.

Another accident, this time a traffic accident that occurred in Cieza on November 8, 2014, has the second highest number of deaths so far in the 21st century. A bus with 55 passengers returning from an excursion to Madrid, organized by a parish in Bullas, fell down an embankment of about fifteen meters, leaving fourteen dead and 42 injured. The Kings attended the funeral.

Lorca, recurring victim



The next most serious accident was the one that occurred in Lorca on January 3, 2001, when a van with farm workers of Ecuadorian nationality was hit by a train at a level crossing. Twelve of the fourteen day laborers lost their lives in an accident that served to highlight the precarious working conditions existing on many farms.

Lorca was also the target of two other tragedies recorded in recent years, both of natural origin. On the one hand, the earthquake that shook the city on May 11, 2011, in which nine residents lost their lives and many of whose wounds have not yet healed. And, on the other hand, the San Wenceslao flood, which flooded towns and fields on September 28, 2012, causing serious damage in the Guadalentín region – 300 homes and 250 farms were damaged – including five bodies in the municipalities of Lorca and Puerto Lumbreras.