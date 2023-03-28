Natural disasters | Almost 50 people are missing in Ecuador after a landslide

South America In Ecuador, rescuers are looking for almost 50 people who are missing after a landslide in the southern part of the country.

At least seven people have died and more than 20 have been injured, the authorities say. The landslide that buried dozens of homes occurred late Sunday local time in the village of Alaus, about 300 kilometers south of the Ecuadorian capital Quito.

The government says it has sent the police, the armed forces and the Ministry of Health to rescue operations. The aid organization Punainen Risti has also been alerted to the scene.

Strong the landslide followed months of heavy rains. Since the beginning of the year, more than 20 people have died and more than 70 homes have been destroyed in Ecuador as a result of the rains. Thousands of buildings are said to have been damaged.

The rains have already caused close to a thousand dangerous situations in the form of smaller landslides and floods. A week earlier, Ecuador also suffered from an earthquake in which 14 Ecuadorians and one person were killed in the neighboring country of Peru.

The earthquake also caused landslides that blocked roads in a wide area. As a result of the earthquake, the government declared a two-month state of emergency in more than half of Ecuador’s provinces.