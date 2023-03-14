Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Natural disasters | A powerful cyclone claimed at least 70 lives in Malawi and Mozambique

March 14, 2023
in World Europe
Foreign countries|Natural disasters

Cyclone Freddy is becoming one of the longest lasting storms in history.

13.3. 21:12

In the south In Malawi and Mozambique located in Africa, at least 70 people have died after a powerful cyclone returned to the continent.

Cyclone Freddy is becoming one of the longest lasting storms in history. At the weekend, the cyclone swept through southern Africa for the second time in a few weeks.

According to the Red Cross, the storm has claimed more than sixty lives in Malawi. There are almost a hundred injured people in the country and several people are still missing after heavy rains and floods.

Freddy reached Malawi early Monday morning after sweeping through Mozambique over the weekend. At least four deaths have been reported in Mozambique.

In total, the cyclone has so far killed at least 97 people, including 66 in Malawi, 14 in Mozambique and 17 in Madagascar.

