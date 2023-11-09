Natural disaster | The EU reached an agreement on the restoration regulation, the purpose of which is to stop the loss of nature

At least 20 percent of the EU’s land and sea areas are to be restored by 2030.

European Union has reached an agreement on the restoration regulation, according to the European Parliament’s publication in the bulletin. In the regulation aimed at stopping nature loss, it was agreed that at least 20 percent of the EU’s land and sea areas will be restored by 2030.

Furthermore, by 2050, the aim is to protect all such ecosystems that are in need of restoration. The regulation also agreed that when the area to be restored has reached good condition, the member countries must strive to ensure that its condition does not deteriorate significantly again.

“The agreement reached today is a significant moment. 70 years after the start of the European project, there is a need for a European law on nature restoration to address the loss of biodiversity”, said the representative of the Spanish Presidency César Luena after the decision.

Member countries must start following the regulation and make plans on how to reach the goals. First, the member countries should restore Nature 2000 -areas.

Reaching the restoration goal is monitored with various metrics, such as by looking at biodiversity.

Tripartite negotiations took place between the European Parliament, the EU member states and the EU Commission. An agreement was reached late Thursday evening.

Ministry of the Environment by restoration in the regulation does not only mean nature protection, but also the strengthening of nature values. The areas to be restored can be, for example, part of the urban environment.

The restoration regulation is part of the EU’s biodiversity strategy, which aims to stop the loss of nature by 2030.