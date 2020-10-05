If the stomach is not cleaned properly in the morning, sadness, laziness and fatigue persist throughout the day. Along with this, you also have to face embarrassment at times because the gas constantly passing makes you uncomfortable. If you are also suffering from this problem then know here what is the natural way to get rid of constipation problem…

Due to constipation

– The biggest cause of constipation problem is the inability of the digestive system to function properly. If for any reason your digestive system digests food very slowly, then you may be a victim of constipation problem.

– Any kind of infection in your intestines, lack of gut bacteria, internal wounds can also be a direct or indirect cause of constipation problem.

– Constipation can also be caused due to eating spicy, deep fried or refined food. Because this flour sticks in the inner parts of your body. Especially in the intestines.

Due to this, the bowels are not able to do their work properly and you have to face the problem of constipation.



-If you wake up late in the night and sleep till late in the morning, then this habit of yours is a big reason for constipation. So start sleeping early at night and wake up early in the morning.

Natural cure for constipation problem

-We often tell you home remedies and home remedies to get rid of constipation. But today here we are telling you the natural way to avoid constipation. If you want to spend the life of an energetic person completely free from constipation problem then start waking up before sunrise in the morning.

Yes, if you sleep between 9 and 10 o’clock in the night and start waking up from 5 to 6 in the morning, you will get rid of constipation problem naturally. Because lack of sleep, lack of sufficient time for the body to complete damage and lack of mind is also a hidden cause of constipation problem.

Benefits of leaving bed before sunrise in the morning

-If you start sleeping and awake in time to meet these needs of the body, then your body will start excreting every day at dawn and you will feel active all day. Therefore, make a habit of sleeping at the right time and getting complete sleep. Constipation will not haunt you.

