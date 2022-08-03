





Study published last Thursday (28/7) in the scientific journal Plos One brings a new substance that can be used as a male contraceptive. Researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, have found that nettle leaf extract (Urtica dioica) has the potential to prevent sperm locomotion.

In tests carried out with mice, nettle was able to inhibit the P2X1 purinergic receptor, one of the two proteins that trigger the movement of sperm.

“In mating studies of mice, nettle leaf extract reduced male fertility by 53% compared to placebo-treated male mice. Treated mice exhibited normal mating behavior. Bladder and testes weighed less in mice treated with the extract. All other organs and total body weight were not affected”, explains researcher Sabatino Ventura, one of the authors of the study, quoted by the Australian broadcaster 7 News.

Scientists at Monash University are working on developing a hormone-free male contraceptive and have already demonstrated that male infertility can be achieved genetically without affecting long-term sperm quality or a patient’s sexual health.

As the broadcaster shows, the study proved that an oral, hormone-free male contraceptive is viable, and now they intend to isolate the bioactive component of nettle extract or create a similar compound.

For now, condoms and vasectomy remain the only forms of contraception accessible to men, placing the burden of preventing pregnancy largely on women.

“Unfortunately, there has been a widespread perception that birth control is a women’s problem, not a men’s. However, research led by the Male Contraceptive Initiative [ONG americana] shows that most men are willing to take control of contraception – we just need to give them the opportunity to do so,” Sabatino Ventura tells 7 News.







