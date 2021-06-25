After the heat wave, another natural disaster awaits Russians, they are threatened with drought. Yevgeny Tishkovets, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, told about this, FAN reports.

“We will probably have a dry period. In July, less: the shortfall in precipitation will be 10-20 percent, in August – a little more. I don’t see any more harsh scenarios, ”Tishkovets explained.

The forecaster also added that he does not see abnormally high temperatures in the long term. “Everything is more or less even there, close to long-term values, but slightly exceeds them,” he concluded.

Earlier, forecaster Pavel Konstantinov explained the danger of dry thunderstorms with the risk of fires. Dry thunderstorms are expected in Moscow on Sunday, June 27th. According to the expert, dry thunderstorms, although rare, do not differ much from the usual ones. Their main feature is that there is no precipitation with them.