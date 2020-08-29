Since the beginning of the year, 48 residents of the Orenburg region have contracted hemorrhagic fever. A little earlier, the outbreak was also announced in Bashkiria. Typically, the virus begins to spread towards autumn. In which regions HFRS is most common and what must be remembered in order to avoid infection – in the material of Izvestia …

Seasonal outbreaks

Since the beginning of the year, 48 residents of the Orenburg region picked up hemorrhagic fever. According to the regional Rospotrebnadzor, about 70% of the region’s population live in the area of ​​natural foci of such a disease as hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS). For seven months of this year, cases of this disease were registered in the region in three cities and 18 districts.

Often, mice are the source of human infection, and the infectious disease itself is accompanied by fever, high intoxication, and damage to the kidneys and blood vessels. In most cases, HFRS is characterized by autumn-winter seasonality.

Photo: Pixabay

Cases of detection of hemorrhagic fever have also recently been reported in other regions of Russia. how stated At the end of July, Zulfiya Kamaeva, a representative of the Rospotrebnadzor Administration for the Republic of Bashkortostan, in Ufa, as well as in Bashkiria in general, such infections as hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome and tick-borne encephalitis are still relevant. Thus, since the beginning of this year, 41 cases of hemorrhagic fever have been registered in Ufa. “The indicator for every 100 thousand of the population was 3.61, which is on par with the same period last year,” Zulfiya Kamaeva noted.

In general, HFRS is also quite widespread in other countries: Scandinavian countries, in particular Sweden, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, as well as China, South Korea and the DPRK.

Originally from Korea

As the virologist, RAS Corresponding Member Sergei Netesov said in a conversation with Izvestia, the hemorrhagic fever virus with renal syndrome (HFRS) was discovered in the 1950s in connection with the Korean War, but patients with symptoms of the disease caused by it were also noticed in the 1930s, so the disease has long been known.

– Every year in the fall, outbreaks of HFRS occur in Russia, almost all European countries, Korea, northern China and some other countries. Once, the main foci in Russia were in the Far East, but since the 1950s – 1960s, the main outbreaks have been observed in the Volga region, and especially in Bashkiria. The record incidence in Russia was registered in 1997, when the number of cases throughout the country exceeded 20 thousand. In recent years, the approximate number of cases is 5-7 thousand annually, – explained the virologist.

According to Sergei Ryabov, head of the laboratory for deratization problems at the Research Institute of Disinfectology of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare, the main vector of the virus is the bank vole, but in principle, other rodents can also carry the virus.

Photo: Global Look Press / Lutz Pape / imagebroker

– As a rule, an outbreak of disease occurs with an increase in the number of rodents in a particular region – then a high contact of the population with viruses that are spread by rodents is obtained. It’s just that the bank vole always gives a large number, – noted Ryabov. – Traditionally, the largest number of cases of HFRS is recorded in the Volga Federal District, mainly in Bashkiria, Udmurtia, the Ulyanovsk region, that year there was also a high incidence rate in the Saratov region. Almost the entire European part of Russia suffers from hemorrhagic fever. In the Far East, where hemorrhagic fever was originally described, there are now far fewer cases. In principle, in the Far Eastern Federal District, there is a vaccine for precisely those types of virus that are common there. This vaccine was made in Korea. And in the European part, the viruses are different – these are Puumala and Dubrava – and there is still no vaccine for them.

As Izvestia was told in the press service of Rospotrebnadzor, for seven months of 2020, 2861 cases of hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) were registered in the Russian Federation, which is 40% less than the same period in 2019. They also confirmed that almost 70% of cases of HFRS were registered in the Volga Federal District (for seven months of 2020 – 2288 cases).

The largest number of HFRS cases were registered in the republics of Tatarstan (292), Bashkortostan (247), the Udmurt Republic (227), in the Penza (242), Nizhny Novgorod (237) and Samara (233) regions.

Who is at risk

According to Sergei Netesov, a person of absolutely any age can become infected with HFRS, but first of all, the incidence is associated with the occupation. : This virus is found in the urine and feces of some rodent species, that is, those at risk are mainly those people who, for example, are engaged in manual hay harvesting in August and September, or are actively engaged in dusty work in their plots at summer cottages.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexander Utkin

– For the most part, this disease goes away quite easily, as a rule, the fever lasts for several days, and sometimes it is very weak, at a temperature of 36-37 ° C, and then everything goes away by itself. But a few percent of cases of severe diseases still happen, which are accompanied by hemorrhagic fever, when small vessels are destroyed and the kidneys are affected first of all, therefore they talk about fever with renal syndrome. When a person becomes seriously ill, and this is most often due to the presence of chronic diseases and with age, then sometimes it is necessary to connect the “artificial kidney” apparatus from a couple of days to a week. Doctors in the Volga region and Bashkiria, where this virus is mainly widespread, are well aware of the symptoms of this disease, and they already recognize it almost unmistakably. It should be noted that in their arsenal there are also test systems with the help of which it is possible to accurately identify the pathogen, ” concluded Sergei Netesov.

The main route of transmission of the virus to humans is airborne , stressed Sergey Ryabov.

“When a person walks through the forest, this pollen rises and gets inside the person by air and dust. At risk are those who most often visit the forests: these are foresters, the population that picks berries or mushrooms, or people with summer cottages in the forests. Mostly middle-aged people get sick, because it is this group that most of all happens in the forests, ”he said.

Avoid any contact

HFRS prevention measures are aimed primarily at eliminating human contact with murine rodents, with their secretions, burrows, at protecting food and drinking water from contamination by them, preventing rodents from entering living quarters and temporary residences of people , emphasize in Rospotrebnadzor.

Photo: Depositphotos

– When visiting the forest, you must not catch and take in the hands of rodents, in no case should you leave food on the ground and in other places accessible to rodents, you must not eat food spoiled or contaminated by rodents. When carrying out cleaning work in summer cottages and in garages, when processing and transporting hay or straw, use cotton-gauze bandages or respirators , – reported in the federal service. – Tourists, hunters, fishermen, members of geological expeditions, as well as everyone who has a rest in nature, need to remember about the possibility of infection in the forest, therefore, you should pay serious attention to the choice of a place for rest, especially when staying overnight.

So far, the only way to combat the spread of HFRS is non-specific prevention in natural foci, that is, it is the fight against voles and rodents, Ryabov added.

– And it should be carried out systematically, we are not doing it quite as it should. All measures are carried out as anti-epidemic, that is, during the onset of the outbreak, but it is necessary in advance, because the mechanism has long been clear, you just need to allocate money for these activities, he concluded.