He tourism is one of the most dynamic activities in the countryin economic terms. It is also one of those with the greatest impact and transversality, because detonatesat the same time, other peripheral economic activities, in destination countries and cities. His recovery reflects that the world has left behind the most critical moments of the pandemic, as it is an activity that inherently requires mobility and open borders. According to Ministry of Tourism In its December 2022 report, tourism activity, such as international visitor revenue from January to December 2022, was more than 28 billion dollars, 42 percent higher than in 2021; the most important flows of visitors come from the USA and CanadaIn total, a little more than 38 million tourists arrived, also with a growing trend.

Also, the Tourism GDP it grew by 1.6% in real terms and it is estimated that it will continue with this behavior for 2023 and 2024, according to some international organizations, such as the OECD and the IMF, which also implies higher incomes and sources of employment that allow the economic recovery of the country after the pandemic.

As we have said in other spaces, Mexico It is a diverse country, and partly for this reason it is one of the 10 most visited countries in the world (the second in America, only behind the United States). Our country has a great offer for international and national tourism, both for its ecosystems and for its rich history and culture: beaches, forests, jungles, desert, cultural offers, sporting events and archaeological sites. About the latter, UNESCO has declared a large number of sites in Mexico as World Heritage Sitesranging from colonial cities, archaeological zones, natural zones and monuments, to, as in the case of the tequila and the mezcal, the landscape of agaves and the old industrial facilities. would have to go oaxaca, from the Huatulco Coast and Puerto Escondido and in the Oaxacan and Puebla Mixteca, the planting of agaves is a natural spectacle, and its product, mezcal, is in demand not only locally, but also worldwide. Total Mexico has 35 places declared World Heritage Sites.

On the other hand, there has been a sustainable tourism; that is, it satisfies the needs of the present tourism industry, without compromising the ability for future generations to meet their own needs. I reaffirm my conviction that a country’s environment is also an asset, and therefore its natural areas, as in Chiapas, for example. He National Institute of Anthropology and History guard a total of 193 archaeological zones and a paleontologicalopen to the public every day of the year. There are countless archaeological siteslike in oaxacawhich have been discovered in Quintana Roo.

Supreme audit institutions in the region, including the ASFmembers of the OLACEFSwe have made Environmental Auditswith good results and continuous improvements in the audited entities, also addressing aspects related to the monitoring of public policies of archaeological and cultural preservationas a tool that allows to guarantee the good care of the cultural heritage, in all its aspects.

He careful of our archaeological zones It is a joint obligation of the government, Mexican society and the national and foreign visitors themselves. Creating awareness of its value and cultural and economic importance is urgent. The conservation of our archaeological and cultural heritage is a service to all of humanity and also a boost to the country’s tourism industry.

