December 13, 2022 07:59

In the fall, you must prepare to face seasonal diseases with the help of some natural products to stimulate the immune system. Dr. Tatyana Zalitova, a Russian nutritionist, notes that to prevent cold diseases, natural antibiotics can be used to boost the immune system. She says, “Natural antibiotics can be used as a means of prevention. Garlic is considered the most important natural antibiotic, as scientific studies have shown that garlic can actually activate the immune system and enhance its ability to fight viral infections. Therefore, it is preferable to eat garlic before and during the beginning of the fall season.” She adds, basil also helps protect the body during the cold season. She says, “Basil is also considered one of the common natural antibiotics because it has antiseptic and antibacterial properties, and when eaten, it enhances protection against influenza and colds, and also helps the body deal with food-borne infections.” And the expert points out, however, when suffering from cold diseases, garlic and basil cannot be a substitute for the medicines prescribed by the doctor. She says: “Natural antibiotics provide a relatively low level of protection against infection. That is, they cannot be a substitute for medicines. Therefore, if a doctor prescribes a certain medicine to a patient, replacing it with natural materials is considered an unsafe practice. Because natural antibiotics are an aid, not a main one.” “.

Source: agencies