SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Natura&Co remains evaluating the eventual sale of a stake in the Aesop brand as one of the alternatives to finance the unit’s “accelerated growth” and add more value to the company and shareholders, the cosmetics maker said in a statement on Tuesday. -fair.

The clarification came after reports published the day before that LVMH and L’Oréal, among other companies, would be interested in Aesop, as well as estimating Aesop’s valuation.

In the statement sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Natura&Co stated that the news reflects “market speculation about the ongoing process”.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)