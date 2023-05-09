By Carolina Pulice

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Natura&Co published on Monday night a net loss for the first quarter of 652.4 million reais, slightly above the negative result of 643 million suffered a year earlier.

The company’s net revenue retreated 3%, to 8.02 billion reais.

The operating result, however, rose 41.3%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was 841.7 million reais from January to the end of March. Group restructuring costs rose 6%, with some divisions of the company remaining under inflationary pressure.

In April, France’s L’Oreal reached an agreement to buy Aesop from Natura for US$2.53 billion.

“Natura&Co’s performance in the first quarter is in line with our plan”, said the executive president, Fabio Barbosa, in the balance sheet, adding that “important structural changes in the portfolio” are in progress.