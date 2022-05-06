by Gabriel Araujo

(Reuters) – Natura&Co posted a higher-than-expected first-quarter net loss of 643.1 million reais, pressured by rising costs and weak sales. The scenario made the cosmetics company postpone by a year the forecast of reaching some financial estimates.

Natura reaffirmed its projection of reaching an Ebitda margin (operating profit margin) of 14% to 16% in 2024, but said it now expects to reach the net revenue target of 47 billion to 49 billion reais in 2024 alone, against 2023 previously .

The company also said that it will not reach the estimate of reducing the net debt/Ebitda ratio to less than 1 time next year, and that the target should only be reached in 2024. Natura blamed recent macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, particularly the effects of the war in Ukraine.

Natura sees a challenging second quarter and said it will further cut costs and take other measures to protect profitability and cash generation.

Analysts consulted by Refinitiv expected Natura, which owns brands such as Avon, The Body Shop and Aesop, to have a quarterly net loss of 99 million reais.

Natura said in the balance sheet that the quarterly performance was impacted by rising inflation, which affected consumers’ disposable income in key markets, as well as supply chain cost pressures and unfavorable currency movements.

The company also suffered the first effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine and added that its greater exposure to Europe and Latin America was reflected in lower sales and profitability compared to the same period in 2021.

Natura’s net revenue fell 12.7% in the first quarter from a year earlier, to 8.3 billion reais, almost in line with the market consensus of 8.5 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

For the second half of 2022, Natura said it expects to see more gains from Avon’s transformation and a more favorable baseline.

(By Gabriel Araujo)

