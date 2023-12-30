Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/30/2023 – 16:01

Natura reported that the sale of beauty products brand The Body Shop to the international investment group Aurelius has been completed. In a statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the company highlighted that the transaction will contribute to optimizing its operations and simplifying its business.

Furthermore, the deal positions the company to focus on strategic priorities, especially the integration of Natura and Avon in Latin America, the direct sales model and the further optimization of Avon's international presence.

When it was announced in November, the deal was valued at £207 million (R$1.25 billion), an amount that will be paid within five years. Aurelius, based in Germany, owns the Lloyds pharmacy chain in the United Kingdom.

The Body Shop chain was purchased by Natura in 2017, in a deal worth €1 billion (something like R$3.6 billion at the time). At the time, the company already owned the Australian network Aesop, purchased in 2012 for around US$70 million (R$341 million).

The plans were to set up a large international operation. The experience, however, was not positive. This year, Natura divested itself of Aesop, sold to L'Óreal for US$2.5 billion (R$12 billion) and The Body Shop chain.

In a conference call in November, Natura&Co executives gave details about the process of restructuring the company's operations. “We continue on the journey of simplification,” said CEO, Fábio Barbosa, during the presentation of the third quarter results.

“The sale of The Body Shop is in line with our strategies. This is an important step in boosting our business,” she added.

According to him, the sale of Aesop ended up being decisive for Natura to present a consolidated net profit of R$7.024 billion in the third quarter, reversing a net loss scenario from the same period in 2022. “The sale of Aesop helps us return to net cash position”, he commented.